Hostage Crisis in Powai: A Threat to Mumbai's Law and Order
Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad criticized the BJP-led Mahayuti government over a hostage situation in Powai, where 19 people, including 17 children, were rescued from a man named Rohit Arya. Gaikwad blamed governmental negligence for the incident, highlighting deteriorating law and order issues in Mumbai.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-10-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 20:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad expressed deep concern over a hostage crisis that unfolded in Powai, where 19 people, including 17 children, were rescued by police.
Rohit Arya, the hostage-taker, was fatally shot by police during the operation. He had previously worked on significant projects with the Maharashtra Education Department and claimed the government owed him Rs 2 crore.
Gaikwad criticized the BJP-led government for its alleged negligence, arguing that it endangered the lives of many, and slammed law enforcement's deterioration in Mumbai.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP's Stand: Protesting the Lalbagh Tunnel Project
BJP Files Complaint Against Rahul Gandhi for PM Remarks
BJP vs. Congress: Verbal Battles Heat Up Over 'Dance' Remarks
Political Firestorm: Rahul Gandhi's 'Dance' Jibe Sparks BJP Backlash
Kejriwal and Mann Rally Against BJP in Support of Gujarat Farmers