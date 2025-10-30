Hostage Crisis in Powai: A Threat to Mumbai's Law and Order

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad expressed deep concern over a hostage crisis that unfolded in Powai, where 19 people, including 17 children, were rescued by police.

Rohit Arya, the hostage-taker, was fatally shot by police during the operation. He had previously worked on significant projects with the Maharashtra Education Department and claimed the government owed him Rs 2 crore.

Gaikwad criticized the BJP-led government for its alleged negligence, arguing that it endangered the lives of many, and slammed law enforcement's deterioration in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)