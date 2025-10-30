Diwali Night Stunt on Dwarka Expressway Lands Man in Trouble

On Diwali night, a 32-year-old man was apprehended for allegedly igniting firecrackers atop a moving vehicle on the Dwarka Expressway, according to police reports on Thursday.

The individual, identified as Kapil Rana from Gurugram's Bajghera village, faced arrest on Wednesday, with his SUV also seized by authorities.

As per police, the dangerous stunt was captured on video and circulated on social media, leading to an FIR being filed. Rana was later released on bail, while authorities aim to detain other individuals involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)