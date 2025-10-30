Left Menu

Diwali Night Stunt on Dwarka Expressway Lands Man in Trouble

A 32-year-old man named Kapil Rana has been arrested for allegedly setting off firecrackers on the roof of a moving car on the Dwarka Expressway during Diwali night. The act, shared widely on social media, led to an FIR being filed. Rana was released on bail.

  • India

On Diwali night, a 32-year-old man was apprehended for allegedly igniting firecrackers atop a moving vehicle on the Dwarka Expressway, according to police reports on Thursday.

The individual, identified as Kapil Rana from Gurugram's Bajghera village, faced arrest on Wednesday, with his SUV also seized by authorities.

As per police, the dangerous stunt was captured on video and circulated on social media, leading to an FIR being filed. Rana was later released on bail, while authorities aim to detain other individuals involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

