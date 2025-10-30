Left Menu

Mumbai Hostage Crisis: Averted Tragedy at R A Studio

A dramatic hostage situation unfolded at a Powai studio in Mumbai, where 17 children and two adults were held by Rohit Arya. Police intervention safely resolved the crisis after negotiations failed, resulting in Arya's death from a gunshot wound. The incident highlighted issues of public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-10-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 20:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai faced a tense hostage situation at a Powai studio where 17 children and two adults were held captive by a man named Rohit Arya. Police were alerted to the incident at 1:30 PM, launching a rescue operation that lasted nearly three hours.

Arya, who claimed to have moral and ethical demands, threatened dire consequences if police intervention was mishandled. Despite negotiations, police action was required, and Arya sustained fatal injuries during the rescue.

Authorities confirmed all hostages were unharmed, but Arya died, raising concerns about late government debt payments he alleged. The incident has drawn attention to the city's law and order challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

