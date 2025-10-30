Sub-Inspector Exam Scam: Aspirants Granted Bail Amid Investigation

Ninety-four job aspirants accused in a sub-inspector exam scam were released from jail, following bail approval by a special vigilance court. The accused were charged with cheating and forgery in the exam initially scheduled for early October.

The court granted conditional bail to a total of 114 suspects upon payment of Rs 50,000 bond, with 94 released after document verification. The remaining 20 were held due to incomplete documentation.

In total, 123 individuals, including middlemen and agents, have been arrested by Odisha police. A CBI investigation has been recommended but is yet to commence, as the case was transferred to the crime branch for an in-depth probe.

