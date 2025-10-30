Tensions Rise Between Israel and Hamas Amid Ceasefire Challenges

In the latest development in the fraught Gaza ceasefire, Hamas handed over two bodies, allegedly of Israeli hostages, to Israeli officials. This transfer comes in the wake of renewed Israeli airstrikes following deadly retaliations to Palestinian attacks, spurring fears of escalating conflict.

Under the fragile truce, Hamas agreed to release living hostages and deceased Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. However, the slow recovery of hostages' bodies remains a sticking point, with families desperate for closure amid Gaza's destruction.

Meanwhile, Israeli military operations continue in Gaza but face criticism for exacerbating civilian displacement. As U.S. President Trump's efforts for a permanent peace are hindered by unresolved issues—including Gaza administration and Hamas disarmament—concerns grow over a potential resurgence of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)