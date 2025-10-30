Left Menu

Justice Delivered: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime in Jhansi

A man in Jhansi district has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for repeatedly raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter under threat. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000. The case was initiated by a FIR lodged on August 29, 2021, leading to the arrest of the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 30-10-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 22:06 IST
A man in Jhansi district has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for the repeated rape of his 14-year-old stepdaughter by threatening her. The court also levied a fine of Rs 50,000 against the convict.

The sentencing followed the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) at the Lahchura police station on August 29, 2021, which spurred the arrest of the accused. He has remained in jail since then, awaiting his judgment.

Special Public Prosecutor Vijay Singh Kushwaha confirmed the court's decision, emphasizing the serious nature of the offense and the swift action taken by law enforcement. This case underscores ongoing efforts to uphold justice in instances of heinous crimes against minors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

