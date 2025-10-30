Left Menu

Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe into Karur Stampede Tragedy

The Supreme Court has directed a CBI investigation into the Karur stampede, which caused the deaths of 41 individuals. The court criticized premature actions by the Madras High Court and emphasized the incident's national significance. Actor-politician Vijay’s party had pushed for an independent probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 23:25 IST
The Supreme Court has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the tragic stampede during a rally in Karur, where 41 people lost their lives. The court addressed claims of threats against a victim's family, advising them to approach the CBI.

In response to a plea by actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for an independent investigation, the Supreme Court has formed a three-member supervisory committee, led by former apex court judge Ajay Rastogi. This move temporarily halts the Tamil Nadu government's Special Investigation Team and involves enhanced cooperation with central authorities.

The court criticized unauthorized actions by the Madras High Court and highlighted the significant impact of the stampede on national consciousness, insisting on a fair and impartial investigation. The incident's political sensitivity and implications for citizens' rights were also noted.

