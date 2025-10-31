Left Menu

TMC Vows Legal Action Over Voter List Revision Allegations

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) warns of legal action against the BJP over alleged voter list manipulation in West Bengal. TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee claims the Special Intensive Revision is being used to disenfranchise genuine voters ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls. A mass movement is threatened if voter names are unfairly deleted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-10-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 17:36 IST
TMC Vows Legal Action Over Voter List Revision Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has issued a strong warning of legal repercussions and a mass movement if genuine voters' names are removed during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

During a virtual meeting with 15,000 party members, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating a 'silent rigging' of upcoming elections through the revision process. The TMC alleges the BJP is manipulating voter lists to sway the 2026 Assembly polls.

Banerjee has vowed to mobilize one lakh Bengalis to protest outside the Election Commission office in New Delhi if any eligible voter's name is removed. The TMC plans to set up help desks across West Bengal to aid citizens in verifying voter details and addressing discrepancies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025