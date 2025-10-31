TMC Vows Legal Action Over Voter List Revision Allegations

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has issued a strong warning of legal repercussions and a mass movement if genuine voters' names are removed during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

During a virtual meeting with 15,000 party members, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating a 'silent rigging' of upcoming elections through the revision process. The TMC alleges the BJP is manipulating voter lists to sway the 2026 Assembly polls.

Banerjee has vowed to mobilize one lakh Bengalis to protest outside the Election Commission office in New Delhi if any eligible voter's name is removed. The TMC plans to set up help desks across West Bengal to aid citizens in verifying voter details and addressing discrepancies.

(With inputs from agencies.)