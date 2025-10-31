TMC Vows Legal Action Over Voter List Revision Allegations
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) warns of legal action against the BJP over alleged voter list manipulation in West Bengal. TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee claims the Special Intensive Revision is being used to disenfranchise genuine voters ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls. A mass movement is threatened if voter names are unfairly deleted.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has issued a strong warning of legal repercussions and a mass movement if genuine voters' names are removed during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal.
During a virtual meeting with 15,000 party members, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating a 'silent rigging' of upcoming elections through the revision process. The TMC alleges the BJP is manipulating voter lists to sway the 2026 Assembly polls.
Banerjee has vowed to mobilize one lakh Bengalis to protest outside the Election Commission office in New Delhi if any eligible voter's name is removed. The TMC plans to set up help desks across West Bengal to aid citizens in verifying voter details and addressing discrepancies.
