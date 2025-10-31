NIA Court Denies Bail in Antilia Bomb Scare Case

A special NIA court has denied bail to Satish Mothkuri, accused in the notorious Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder cases, calling him the 'actual assailant' responsible for smothering Hiran. The court stated that Mothkuri's role makes him ineligible for bail and held the accused accountable for trial delays.

In a detailed order released on October 28, Special NIA Judge Chakor S Baviskar highlighted that the circumstances of co-accused who received bail differ significantly from Mothkuri's situation. The court pointed out that the delays in commencing the trial were largely caused by continuous applications filed by the accused themselves.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) revealed evidence establishing Mothkuri's presence at the murder site and accused him of dumping Hiran's body into a creek to destroy evidence. The court emphasized the severity of the acts and the accused's involvement, rejecting bail based on parity and trial delays.

