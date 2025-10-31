Ukraine's special operation led to the destruction of an Oreshnik missile, a feat confirmed by Vasyl Maliuk, the head of the SBU security service, during a press briefing.

This operation, conducted with military and foreign intelligence, was a direct hit on Russian missile capabilities, targeting production and deployment activities.

President Zelenskiy called for Western sanctions against companies involved in Oreshnik production, as Russia aims to ramp up missile manufacturing despite international doubts about its effectiveness.

