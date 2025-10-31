Left Menu

Ukraine's Covert Success: The Destruction of Oreshnik Missile

Ukraine destroyed Russia's Oreshnik missile in a successful operation during summer 2023, confirmed by the SBU. The operation involved Ukrainian intelligence and was announced in a briefing with President Zelenskiy. Russia plans to increase missile production amid international skepticism over its capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:43 IST
Ukraine's special operation led to the destruction of an Oreshnik missile, a feat confirmed by Vasyl Maliuk, the head of the SBU security service, during a press briefing.

This operation, conducted with military and foreign intelligence, was a direct hit on Russian missile capabilities, targeting production and deployment activities.

President Zelenskiy called for Western sanctions against companies involved in Oreshnik production, as Russia aims to ramp up missile manufacturing despite international doubts about its effectiveness.

