CBI Cracks Down on Jaipur Tax Official for Illicit Wealth
The CBI has filed a case against Rati Ram Meena, a Jaipur tax official, for accumulating Rs 2.54 crore in assets disproportionate to his known income. Meena allegedly amassed these assets from 2018 to 2025, including properties and luxury vehicles, by routing funds through family-owned firms.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a probe against a Jaipur-based tax official for accumulating wealth beyond his known income levels. The official, Rati Ram Meena, an Assistant Commissioner with the Central Goods and Services Tax, is alleged to have amassed assets worth Rs 2.54 crore.
During his service at CGST offices in Jaipur and Ahmedabad between August 2018 and August 2025, Meena reportedly gained wealth through illegal channels, earning nearly 100 percent more than what his official income could justify. His assets include immovable properties across Rajasthan and luxury vehicles like a Porsche and Jeep Compass.
CBI searches conducted across Jaipur, Ankleshwar, and Ahmedabad unveiled gold and silver jewellry valued at Rs 35 lakh. The ill-gotten wealth is believed to have been funneled through companies controlled by Meena's family members.
