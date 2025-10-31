Left Menu

Swift Action by Delhi Police: Two Arrested for Stalking Journalist

Delhi Police arrested two men for allegedly stalking and damaging the car of a woman journalist. The incident occurred as she drove home from her Noida office. Her quick action, including calling the police, led to their swift arrest. The men had a prior record with the police.

Updated: 31-10-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 19:19 IST
In a swift and decisive response, Delhi Police apprehended two men accused of stalking a woman journalist and causing damage to her vehicle. This incident occurred in the early hours of Friday as the journalist was making her way back home from her office in Noida.

While driving on the Mahamaya flyover, the woman noticed two men on a scooter following her. Despite their attempts to confront her, she maintained her composure and sought refuge in a safer area. Upon reaching the Lajpat Nagar flyover, she promptly contacted the Police Control Room for assistance.

Utilizing CCTV footage, law enforcement was able to identify and detain the suspects, named Shubham and Deepak, within hours. The duo had previously been implicated in a case under the Arms Act earlier this year. Investigations are ongoing to establish any other potential offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

