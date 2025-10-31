Controversial Conversion Case: Bail Granted in Thane
A Thane court granted bail to US citizen James Watson and two Indians accused of attempting religious conversion. They were charged under anti-superstition and foreigner laws. Judge emphasized bail as a rule, as evidence against Watson was weak. Conditions include police station visits and travel restrictions.
A court in Thane district has granted bail to an American citizen and two Indian co-accused charged with attempting religious conversion. The accused allegedly participated in a campaign to compel Hindu community members to convert to Christianity during a prayer event in Bhuishet village.
The Additional Sessions Court in Bhiwandi, under Judge N L Kale, released James Leonard Watson and his co-accused individuals, Sainath Ganpati Sarpe and Manoj Govind Kolha, on a bail bond of Rs 30,000 each. The court adhered to the legal principle that bail is a rule and jail is an exception.
The judge granted bail, noting that the maximum punishment for the alleged offenses is not more than seven years. The court highlighted the absence of conclusive evidence against Watson, stating that imprisonment would not serve a fruitful purpose. Bail conditions include weekly police station visits and restrictions on Watson's international travel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
