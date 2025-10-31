Left Menu

Karnataka's Caste Survey: A Quest for Comprehensive Data

The Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission is conducting a Social and Educational 'Caste Survey', covering over 6 million people. Despite initial delays, the survey has been extended for online participation until November 10. The collected data aims to inform future government policies and schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-10-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 20:53 IST
The Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission has so far covered over 6 million individuals in its ongoing Social and Educational 'Caste Survey', which aims to gather comprehensive demographic data. Originally set to conclude by October 7, extensions have been made to accommodate incomplete survey work, now allowing for online participation until November 10.

The survey, pivotal for formulating government policies, encountered refusal from some 422,258 households and found 34,49,681 residences vacant or locked. These logistical hurdles led to a series of extensions, enabling citizens who missed initial visits to participate using an online platform. A link has been provided for self-declaration, encouraging comprehensive data collection.

The Commission emphasizes the survey's importance in shaping government initiatives and urges all citizens to contribute by sharing their information. Additional support is available via the Commission's helpline for participants needing further information.

