Justice Served: 68-Year-Old Man Sentenced for Crime Against Minor

A POCSO court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district delivered justice on Friday, sentencing a 68-year-old man to a 20-year jail term for the rape of a minor in 2021. The conviction, handed down by Additional District and Sessions Judge Pratima Patro, stems from an incident reported to Baripada police on July 4, 2021.

The court also levied a fine of Rs 60,000 on the convicted individual, as confirmed by Special Public Prosecutor A K Pattanaik. Furthermore, the District Legal Service Authority (DLSA), Mayurbhanj, has been directed to grant the victim a compensation of Rs 6 lakh.

Prosecutors revealed the crime occurred when the nine-year-old girl visited the convict's home to play with his granddaughter.

(With inputs from agencies.)