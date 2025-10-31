Devendra Fadnavis Initiates SIT Probe in Woman Doctor’s Tragic Suicide

In a decisive move to address mounting public and political pressure, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve into the circumstances surrounding a woman doctor's tragic suicide last week in Satara district.

The doctor, originating from Beed district in central Maharashtra, reportedly took her own life, and her allegations have raised serious questions. In a chilling suicide note scrawled on her palm, she accused sub-inspector Gopal Badane of repeated rape and named Prashant Bankar, a software engineer, as a source of mental harassment. Both accused have been detained.

Chief Minister Fadnavis, who manages the Home portfolio, has instructed the state's Director General of Police to promptly assemble the SIT under a woman IPS officer. This decision was fueled by demands for justice from the victim's family, citizens, and political factions, who have been vocally advocating for a robust investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)