Judge Blocks Trump's Attempt to Suspend Food Aid During Shutdown
A federal judge in Rhode Island issued a temporary restraining order to prevent the Trump administration from suspending SNAP benefits amid a government shutdown. The USDA argued insufficient funds, but the plaintiffs contended available contingency funds could cover the benefits, averting harm to millions of Americans.
A federal judge in Rhode Island halted the Trump administration's plan to cease food aid for millions of Americans due to the ongoing government shutdown. The order from U.S. District Judge John McConnell in Providence mandates the use of contingency funds to continue Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, commonly known as food stamps.
The ruling came swiftly after a similar decision in Boston, where another judge found the proposed suspension likely unlawful. The plaintiffs argued that the USDA's action to halt benefits was unjustified and violated existing obligations since substantial funds were available to maintain the program.
The USDA claims a deficit in funds necessary to uphold SNAP, stating costs range between $8.5 billion and $9 billion monthly. However, the plaintiffs, including the advocacy group Democracy Forward, revealed the USDA had $5.25 billion in contingency funds and an additional $23 billion present in a separate reserve to sustain the benefits.
