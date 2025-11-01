Left Menu

Ethnic Tensions Flare: Arrests Made in Manipur Student Leaders Assault

Five individuals were arrested for allegedly assaulting four student leaders in Manipur's Kakching district. The incident occurred amidst ongoing ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups. Following these tensions, which began in May 2023, Manipur is under President's Rule after the chief minister's resignation.

Updated: 01-11-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 09:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Manipur's Kakching district apprehended five individuals on Friday in connection with the alleged assault on four student leaders. The arrests, based on a First Information Report (FIR) lodged at Kakching Police Station, led to the seizure of two vehicles for forensic examination, officials stated on Saturday.

The attack reportedly occurred on October 30 near Bijoypur along the Kakching-Lamkhai–Pallel Road, with the victims hailing from Chandel district. The accused are said to be residents of the Pallel Thong Wangma and Pallel Chandel Lamkhai areas, police reports revealed.

Tensions in Manipur have been high due to ongoing ethnic strife between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups, resulting in over 260 casualties since May 2023. Amid this unrest, the central government imposed President's Rule following Chief Minister N Biren Singh's departure, leaving the state assembly, whose term lasts until 2027, in suspended animation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

