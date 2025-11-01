Left Menu

South Korea's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Navigating Tensions with China

President Lee Jae Myung of South Korea expressed optimism about overcoming challenges in relations with China while anticipating a greater role for Beijing in managing North Korean issues. His comments came during a press conference at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum before his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has expressed confidence in addressing the challenges in the country's relations with China, as diplomatic efforts continue to strengthen ties. His remarks came during a press conference at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

Lee highlighted the necessity for improved cooperation with China, particularly in handling North Korean issues, emphasizing the expectation that Beijing will take on a bigger role in fostering peace and stability in the region.

The South Korean leader's statements precede an anticipated summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, signaling a potential shift in diplomatic strategies amid regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

