Tragic Double Shooting in Mathura: A Deadly Family Dispute

In Mathura's Gaura Nagar colony, a tragic incident unfolded as a 47-year-old man, Naresh, killed his father, Suresh Chandra, following a heated argument, before taking his own life. Police suspect a family dispute as the motive. The investigation is ongoing, and bodies are sent for post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 01-11-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 10:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A horrific incident rattled the Gaura Nagar colony of Mathura, where a man shot his father following an argument and then turned the gun on himself, authorities reported on Saturday.

Suresh Chandra, 76, and his son Naresh, 47, engaged in a tense dispute which escalated swiftly. Naresh, in a fit of rage, used his licensed pistol to fatally shoot his father. Moments later, he ended his own life with the same weapon, according to Circle Officer Sadar Sandeep Kumar Singh.

Superintendent of Police (City) Rajiv Kumar Singh indicated that initial investigations point towards a family dispute as the cause of this tragic event. The deceased's bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations as the police continue to probe deeper into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

