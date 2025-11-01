Unidentified Assailants Target Young Man in Jharkhand
A 22-year-old man, Neeraj Chandravanshi, was shot near his home in Jharkhand's Palamu district by unidentified individuals. The incident took place on a high school ground, with two bike-borne assailants involved. Police are investigating the motive and have launched raids to apprehend the culprits.
A young man was targeted by unknown attackers in Jharkhand's Palamu district, resulting in a shooting incident on Saturday, according to police reports.
The attack unfolded near a high school ground close to the victim's residence, with two unidentified individuals on motorcycles carrying out the shooting.
The victim, Neeraj Chandravanshi, received immediate medical attention at Haider Nagar's primary health center, while local authorities, led by Afzal Ansari, intensify efforts to capture the offenders and determine the shooting's motive.
