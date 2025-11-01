Left Menu

Unidentified Assailants Target Young Man in Jharkhand

A 22-year-old man, Neeraj Chandravanshi, was shot near his home in Jharkhand's Palamu district by unidentified individuals. The incident took place on a high school ground, with two bike-borne assailants involved. Police are investigating the motive and have launched raids to apprehend the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medininagar | Updated: 01-11-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 10:41 IST
Unidentified Assailants Target Young Man in Jharkhand
shooting
  • Country:
  • India

A young man was targeted by unknown attackers in Jharkhand's Palamu district, resulting in a shooting incident on Saturday, according to police reports.

The attack unfolded near a high school ground close to the victim's residence, with two unidentified individuals on motorcycles carrying out the shooting.

The victim, Neeraj Chandravanshi, received immediate medical attention at Haider Nagar's primary health center, while local authorities, led by Afzal Ansari, intensify efforts to capture the offenders and determine the shooting's motive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025