A New Dawn: Inauguration of Chhattisgarh's Eco-Friendly Legislative Complex

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Chhattisgarh legislative assembly in Nava Raipur, showcasing a blend of tradition and modernity. The eco-friendly building, designed by architect Sandeep Shrivastava, symbolizes the state's cultural identity and progressive spirit, featuring sustainable technology and traditional craftsmanship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 01-11-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 13:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a significant visit to Chhattisgarh, inaugurated the new legislative assembly building in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, a landmark symbolizing the state's cultural and progressive identity.

The newly-built complex, costing Rs 324 crore and encompassing 51 acres, is a fusion of traditional and modern architectural styles. Designed by architect Sandeep Shrivastava, it echoes Chhattisgarh's essence with intricately carved rice grain motifs on the ceilings and handmade wood features by Bastar artisans.

Equipped with green technology, the assembly includes a solar power plant and rainwater harvesting systems, positioning it as a beacon of sustainable development. Officials highlighted its advanced facilities, including a 500-seat auditorium and future-ready, paperless operations, reflecting Chhattisgarh's future ambitions and self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

