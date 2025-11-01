Left Menu

Crackdown on Fake Journalists: Kashmir's Battle Against Media Misuse

Authorities in Kashmir have issued a directive to maintain vigilance against individuals posing as journalists. These impostors have reportedly engaged in blackmail and extortion, prompting the call for a stringent verification process for journalists. Collaboration with local police and proactive measures are emphasized to maintain media integrity.

Authorities in Kashmir have taken decisive action in response to persistent complaints of individuals using false journalistic credentials to engage in blackmail and extortion. The directive was issued to all district information officers in the Valley, urging them to enhance vigilance against such fraudulent activities.

Joint Director Information (Kashmir) Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari highlighted the gravity of the situation, noting repeated reports of impostors misusing media credentials for coercion and circulating defamatory content. Some individuals have already been apprehended and charged, underscoring the need for stringent verification of media representatives.

Officers are instructed to maintain an updated list of accredited journalists and collaborate closely with police to address these issues. Media houses are also urged to exercise diligence in hiring practices and to take disciplinary action against any representatives involved in unethical activities.

