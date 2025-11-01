Rescued from the Shadows: Boy Lured by Prasad and Held Captive

An 11-year-old boy, who had been missing for nearly a month, was successfully rescued from Delhi's Shakurpur area. The boy was reportedly enticed by 'prasad' from a woman who then forced him to collect garbage and subjected him to abuse and starvation, according to police on Saturday.

The case of kidnapping was registered by the police following a report by the boy's parents, both daily wage workers, at Subhash Place police station on October 5, a day after his disappearance.

After receiving a brief phone call traced back to their son, where the child managed to say 'mummy' before the call was cut off, investigators followed technical leads and conducted various inquiries, ultimately leading to his recovery.

Rescued from Shakurpur through technical surveillance and field verification, the boy recounted being lured by a woman and forced into labor under abusive conditions. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the accused, with local police being informed.

