Crackdown on Public Drinking in Latur: Eight Detained
Police in Latur, Maharashtra, detained eight individuals for drinking alcohol in public places and causing disturbances. The local crime branch took action after receiving reports about the issue, detaining the group and handing them over to the MIDC police for further action. Authorities promise strict measures against such activities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 01-11-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 16:30 IST
In Latur, Maharashtra, eight individuals were detained for consuming alcohol in public areas and causing disturbances, officials confirmed on Saturday.
The local crime branch acted swiftly on Friday night following reports of the individuals' disruptive behavior. The detained were then transferred to the MIDC police for further proceedings.
District Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe emphasized a policy of strict enforcement against those who disturb public peace by drinking in public spaces.
