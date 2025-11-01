Crackdown on Public Drinking in Latur: Eight Detained

In Latur, Maharashtra, eight individuals were detained for consuming alcohol in public areas and causing disturbances, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The local crime branch acted swiftly on Friday night following reports of the individuals' disruptive behavior. The detained were then transferred to the MIDC police for further proceedings.

District Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe emphasized a policy of strict enforcement against those who disturb public peace by drinking in public spaces.

