Left Menu

Crackdown on Public Drinking in Latur: Eight Detained

Police in Latur, Maharashtra, detained eight individuals for drinking alcohol in public places and causing disturbances. The local crime branch took action after receiving reports about the issue, detaining the group and handing them over to the MIDC police for further action. Authorities promise strict measures against such activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 01-11-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 16:30 IST
Crackdown on Public Drinking in Latur: Eight Detained
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Latur, Maharashtra, eight individuals were detained for consuming alcohol in public areas and causing disturbances, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The local crime branch acted swiftly on Friday night following reports of the individuals' disruptive behavior. The detained were then transferred to the MIDC police for further proceedings.

District Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe emphasized a policy of strict enforcement against those who disturb public peace by drinking in public spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025