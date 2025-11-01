Uttarakhand's 25th Foundation Day: Charting a Path for the Next 25 Years

Uttarakhand is set to mark its 25th foundation anniversary with a special two-day Assembly session aimed at discussing the state's future. President Draupadi Murmu will address the session, highlighting a forward-looking agenda for the next 25 years.

Scheduled for November 3-4, this session coincides with a wider range of celebrations from November 1 to 11, marking the state's silver jubilee. As the state prepares for its future, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized the significance of discussions that are not merely formalities but meaningful explorations of how to propel the state forward.

The chief minister also took the opportunity to pay tribute to late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, under whose leadership Uttarakhand was formed. In his address, Dhami acknowledged recent monsoon disasters that have impacted the state significantly, indicating ongoing recovery efforts, including a visit to the disaster-hit region of Chenagad in Rudraprayag district.

