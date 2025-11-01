West Bengal BLOs Demand Security and Recognition Amid Election Roll Training

The Election Commission has embarked on a comprehensive training program for over 80,000 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in West Bengal as part of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls initiative. Despite the focus on technical training, there is unrest among BLOs demanding improved security and transparency in their operations.

In addition to the BLOs, Booth Level Agents representing political parties will receive training. The program is set to conclude by November 3, followed by a month-long house-to-house voter verification. The training includes a new mobile app to streamline operations, yet a significant number of BLOs are expressing concerns over administrative and security arrangements.

Participants have raised issues such as the lack of formal recognition of their duties and inadequate security measures. Teachers deputed as BLOs have protested their absentee recording in school registers, demanding official acknowledgment of their duty as 'on duty.' These challenges were highlighted at training venues, including Nazrul Mancha and the SDO in Durgapur, with participants demanding proper documentation and enhanced security provisions.

