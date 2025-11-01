Tragedy at Temple: Crowd Management Failures Under Scrutiny

A tragic stampede at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga resulted in nine fatalities, prompting Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to announce a thorough investigation into the incident.

Speaking in Sri Sathya Sai district, Naidu criticized the organizers for not notifying the police, which hindered adequate security measures. He emphasized that the individual who built the temple should have informed authorities, especially during the auspicious Kartika masam when many devotees gathered. Calling the event 'painful' and 'condemnable', he promised serious consequences for those responsible.

Meanwhile, YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock at the incident, accusing the government of negligence amidst repeated tragedies. He called for corrective action and better safety protocols to be established. Eyewitness accounts, like that of Mukunda Panda, a 95-year-old local, highlight the unexpected turnout and call attention to crowd management issues.