Left Menu

Tragedy at Temple: Crowd Management Failures Under Scrutiny

A temple stampede at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple claimed nine lives. Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu announced an inquiry. He blamed organizers for not informing police for necessary security. The incident highlighted safety failures, with critiques from YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy on the government's negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 01-11-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 19:26 IST
Tragedy at Temple: Crowd Management Failures Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga resulted in nine fatalities, prompting Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to announce a thorough investigation into the incident.

Speaking in Sri Sathya Sai district, Naidu criticized the organizers for not notifying the police, which hindered adequate security measures. He emphasized that the individual who built the temple should have informed authorities, especially during the auspicious Kartika masam when many devotees gathered. Calling the event 'painful' and 'condemnable', he promised serious consequences for those responsible.

Meanwhile, YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock at the incident, accusing the government of negligence amidst repeated tragedies. He called for corrective action and better safety protocols to be established. Eyewitness accounts, like that of Mukunda Panda, a 95-year-old local, highlight the unexpected turnout and call attention to crowd management issues.

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025