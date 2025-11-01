PM Modi Inaugurates New Chhattisgarh Assembly, Calls It a Temple of Democracy

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the new building of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly (Vidhansabha) at Nava Raipur today, marking a historic milestone in the state’s journey of democratic and developmental progress. The inauguration coincided with the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Chhattisgarh’s formation, a moment Prime Minister Modi described as a “golden beginning in the state’s development journey.”

The occasion witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, including Governor Shri Ramen Deka, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla, Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, Speaker Dr. Raman Singh, and Union Minister Shri Tokan Sahu, among others. The event was attended by Members of the Legislative Assembly, senior government officials, and citizens representing the diverse fabric of Chhattisgarh.

A Day of Pride and Emotional Connection

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi spoke with deep emotion about his personal connection to Chhattisgarh, recalling his years spent in the region as a party worker. He said, “I have been a witness to Chhattisgarh’s journey from vision to creation to transformation. To be part of this Silver Jubilee celebration and inaugurate this Assembly is a moment of profound joy for me.”

He expressed heartfelt congratulations to the people and government of Chhattisgarh on the state’s 25-year milestone, describing it as a period that transformed the state from limited resources and aspirations to a self-confident, forward-looking society.

“This new Assembly is not merely a building—it is a living monument of Chhattisgarh’s journey of pride, struggle, and progress,” he said, adding that it symbolizes the hopes and dreams of a vibrant democracy.

Honouring the Architects of India’s Democracy

Marking 2025 as the Amrit Year of the Indian Republic, commemorating 75 years of the Constitution, Shri Modi paid homage to the eminent members of the Constituent Assembly from Chhattisgarh—Shri Ravishankar Shukla, Barrister Thakur Chedilal, Shri Ghanshyam Singh Gupta, Shri Kishori Mohan Tripathi, Shri Ramprasad Potai, and Shri Raghuraj Singh.

He emphasized that despite the backwardness of the region in the pre-independence era, these leaders made their way to Delhi and contributed significantly to the drafting of the Constitution under Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s leadership. “Their legacy reminds us that even the remotest regions of India have shaped our democratic foundations,” he noted.

A Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Visionary Behind Chhattisgarh

The Prime Minister paid glowing tributes to Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, crediting his visionary leadership for the creation of Chhattisgarh in 2000. “When Atal ji formed Chhattisgarh, it was not just an administrative decision, but a recognition of the soul and potential of this land,” he said.

On this occasion, the statue of Atal ji was unveiled within the new Assembly premises. Pointing to the statue, Shri Modi said, “Atal ji, look—your dream has come true. The Chhattisgarh you envisioned is confident, dynamic, and rapidly advancing.”

He added that the new Assembly, inaugurated on the same land where Chhattisgarh’s first session was once held in modest surroundings, represents how the seed of democracy planted 25 years ago has blossomed into a tree of development and accountability.

Symbolism and Architecture: A Reflection of Chhattisgarh’s Soul

Prime Minister Modi described the new Assembly as a “pilgrimage site of democracy”, where every pillar symbolizes transparency, every corridor echoes accountability, and every chamber reflects the voice of the people.

He said that the building embodies both the heritage and modern aspirations of Chhattisgarh, combining traditional art and digital innovation. The architecture, he noted, integrates elements of Bastar art, which he had previously showcased as a gift to the Prime Minister of Thailand—a global representation of India’s cultural richness.

He pointed out that the walls of the building carry the message of Baba Guru Ghasidas ji, promoting inclusivity and equality; doorways inspired by Mata Shabari symbolize warmth and hospitality; while every chair in the Assembly embodies Sant Kabir’s principles of truth and fearlessness. The foundation, he said, carries Mahaprabhu Vallabhacharya ji’s ideal—‘Nara Seva, Narayan Seva’ (Service to Humanity is Service to God).

India: The Mother of Democracy

Reaffirming India’s civilizational belief that “India is the Mother of Democracy,” the Prime Minister said that democratic traditions have thrived for centuries among the country’s tribal communities. He cited the Muriya Darbar of Bastar as an ancient form of participatory governance, remarking that its inclusion in the new Assembly’s design underscores the enduring strength of local democracy.

Shri Modi also commended Dr. Raman Singh, the current Speaker of the Assembly, for his leadership and long-standing dedication to public service, describing him as “an example of how commitment to the people strengthens democratic institutions.”

‘Ram to Rashtra’: Governance Rooted in Values

Drawing inspiration from India’s spiritual and cultural ethos, Prime Minister Modi invoked the ideals of Lord Shri Ram, whom he referred to as the “nephew of this land.” He emphasized that the new Assembly’s inauguration in Lord Ram’s maternal land symbolizes the integration of faith, governance, and good administration.

He recalled that during the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the nation resolved to move from Dev to Desh and from Ram to Rashtra. Elaborating on the philosophy, he said, “Ram to Rashtra means governance rooted in justice, compassion, and inclusivity. It means a nation free from poverty, sorrow, and discrimination—where every citizen lives with dignity.”

He further linked this ideal to India’s recent Operation Sindoor, which showcased the country’s strength in eliminating terrorism. “India is moving toward a future free from Maoism and Naxalism. The spirit of peace, progress, and pride now defines the new Chhattisgarh,” he declared.

From Naxalism to Development: The New Face of Chhattisgarh

The Prime Minister celebrated Chhattisgarh’s transformation from being synonymous with Naxalism and backwardness to emerging as a symbol of prosperity, peace, and progress. He highlighted how initiatives such as the Bastar Olympics have rekindled pride and unity across the region.

“Today, the red flag has been replaced by the tricolour. The spirit of fear has given way to the joy of development,” he said. He attributed this progress to the resilience of the people and the leadership of successive governments that steered the state toward peace and prosperity.

A Vision for a Developed India by 2047

Calling Chhattisgarh’s Silver Jubilee the starting point for a new national resolve, Shri Modi urged lawmakers to make the new Assembly a beacon of excellence in governance and debate. “Every discussion here must inspire every other state to innovate. Every law passed must empower the common citizen,” he said.

He emphasized that the true grandeur of the new Assembly will not lie in its design or architecture but in the welfare-oriented decisions taken within its walls—decisions that honor farmers, empower youth, uplift women, and support the marginalized.

Quoting Rashtrakavi Suryakant Tripathi ‘Nirala’, he spoke of “Nav Gati, Nav Lay, Nav Swar”—new rhythm, pace, and voice—urging Chhattisgarh to move ahead with confidence and creativity while staying rooted in its heritage.

A Pledge in the Amrit Year

As India celebrates 75 years of the Constitution, the Prime Minister called upon all legislators and citizens to dedicate themselves to duty and service. “Let every act here reflect the spirit of responsibility, transparency, and people’s welfare,” he said.

He concluded by extending heartfelt best wishes to all on the inauguration of what he called “a magnificent temple of democracy”, symbolizing both the heritage and the aspirations of New India.