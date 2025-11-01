Battle for Pokrovsk: Ukraine Clings to Strategic City Amid Russian Advances

In the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the battle for the strategic city of Pokrovsk remains fierce. Ukraine's top military commander has asserted that their forces are still holding the city, despite Russian claims of surrounding it after prolonged fighting.

Moscow's attempt to capture Pokrovsk, known as 'the gateway to Donetsk,' is crucial in its broader strategy to dominate the Donetsk region. Both sides report intense combat and heavy casualties, with the city experiencing extensive damage and depopulation.

While Kyiv maintains that it has retained control over most of the city, Russia continues to report incremental advancements. The situation remains volatile, with significant implications for the control of Donbas—an area Russia seeks to fully annex.

(With inputs from agencies.)