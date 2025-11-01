Tragedy in Crete: Family Vendetta Claims Lives

A family vendetta turned deadly in a village on Crete, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and injuring several others. Authorities have identified the attack, which involved gunfire in the village of Vorizia, as part of an ongoing feud, a hallmark of the region's violent history.

Investigations reveal that the suspected gunmen opened fire during the morning hours, leaving at least ten people wounded. Currently, four people are under medical care, including two men linked to the shooting whose roles are under scrutiny, according to police reports.

The violence follows a Friday night explosion at a construction site nearby. High-ranking Greek police officials are en route to Crete to reinforce security, with additional forces from Athens expected to patrol the area to prevent further violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)