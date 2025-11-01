Left Menu

Daring Heist: Jewellery Worth Rs 8 Lakh Stolen in Jharkhand

Unidentified individuals looted jewellery valued at approximately Rs 8 lakh from a shop in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district. The theft occurred in the Tinpahar police station area when miscreants broke into the shop. An investigation by local authorities is currently in progress to apprehend the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sahibganj | Updated: 01-11-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 23:04 IST
Daring Heist: Jewellery Worth Rs 8 Lakh Stolen in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold act of theft, jewellery worth around Rs 8 lakh was stolen from a shop located in the Tinpahar police station area of Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, according to local police reports.

The incident came to light on Saturday morning when the shopkeeper arrived to find the shop's shutter forced open, with a significant amount of gold and silver jewellery missing.

The Tinpahar police station officer-in-charge, Mrityunjay Kumar Pandey, confirmed the incident and stated that an investigation has been launched to track down those responsible for the heist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025