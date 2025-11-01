Daring Heist: Jewellery Worth Rs 8 Lakh Stolen in Jharkhand

In a bold act of theft, jewellery worth around Rs 8 lakh was stolen from a shop located in the Tinpahar police station area of Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, according to local police reports.

The incident came to light on Saturday morning when the shopkeeper arrived to find the shop's shutter forced open, with a significant amount of gold and silver jewellery missing.

The Tinpahar police station officer-in-charge, Mrityunjay Kumar Pandey, confirmed the incident and stated that an investigation has been launched to track down those responsible for the heist.

(With inputs from agencies.)