Tragic Tale of Suspicion: Elderly Man Killed Over Witchcraft Belief
A 72-year-old man in Chandaka, Bhubaneswar, was allegedly murdered by two individuals over suspicions of practicing witchcraft. His remains were discovered a month later in a forest. Two suspects have been arrested, admitting to the crime during interrogation. The victim, identified as Balram Deogam, went missing on September 30.
- Country:
- India
A shocking incident has emerged from the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, where a 72-year-old man was allegedly murdered by two individuals on the suspicion of practicing witchcraft. The tragic event unfolded a month ago but came to light only after the man's skeleton was found in the Chandaka forest sanctuary on Friday.
The deceased, identified as Balram Deogam, was recognized by his son through a neck ornament found with the remains. According to Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh, the elderly man had been missing since the night of September 30, when he left to guard his agricultural field.
Authorities have arrested two suspects who have confessed to killing Deogam. After allegedly committing the crime, they buried the body in the jungle and disposed of his belongings in a nearby pond, police confirmed. The investigation continues as the community grapples with this deeply unsettling incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- witchcraft
- murder
- Bhubaneswar
- Chandaka
- elderly
- crime
- skeleton
- arrest
- police
- forest
ALSO READ
Key Cybercrime Syndicate Member Nabbed in India
Elderly Man Robbed by Intoxicated Relatives in Maharashtra
Punjab's Crime Surge: Opposition Assails AAP Government's 'Rangla Punjab'
Justice Served: 68-Year-Old Man Sentenced for Crime Against Minor
Bridging the Digital Divide: Youth in Tech to Aid Elderly