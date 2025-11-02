Left Menu

Battle for Pokrovsk: A Decisive Standoff in Eastern Ukraine

Ukraine's military continues to resist Russian advances in Pokrovsk, a strategic city in Donetsk. Despite Russia's claims of progress, the ongoing battle remains intense as both sides vie for control. The situation is fluid, with Ukrainian forces reportedly halting Russian infiltration through tactical operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 02:52 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 02:52 IST
Battle for Pokrovsk: A Decisive Standoff in Eastern Ukraine

Ukraine's top military commander announced on Saturday that their forces continue to hold the line in Pokrovsk, despite claims from Moscow of near encirclement. Russia has targeted the city as part of its campaign to dominate Donetsk province, making slow and costly gains along a 1,000 km front.

As the conflict intensifies, Ukrainian army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi confirmed ongoing operations to oust Russian troops from Pokrovsk. With reports of Russian forces advancing in the region, both sides face difficulties in asserting full control, leaving significant areas as contested 'grey zones'.

Russia continues to assert military successes, including the claim of killing a Ukrainian special forces team, disputed by Kyiv. The battle for strategic territory in eastern Ukraine remains bitterly contested, with substantial military and civilian challenges persisting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025