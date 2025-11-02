Battle for Pokrovsk: A Decisive Standoff in Eastern Ukraine

Ukraine's top military commander announced on Saturday that their forces continue to hold the line in Pokrovsk, despite claims from Moscow of near encirclement. Russia has targeted the city as part of its campaign to dominate Donetsk province, making slow and costly gains along a 1,000 km front.

As the conflict intensifies, Ukrainian army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi confirmed ongoing operations to oust Russian troops from Pokrovsk. With reports of Russian forces advancing in the region, both sides face difficulties in asserting full control, leaving significant areas as contested 'grey zones'.

Russia continues to assert military successes, including the claim of killing a Ukrainian special forces team, disputed by Kyiv. The battle for strategic territory in eastern Ukraine remains bitterly contested, with substantial military and civilian challenges persisting.

(With inputs from agencies.)