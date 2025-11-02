Stabbing Incident on Cambridge Train Sparks Police Action
British police have reported that multiple individuals were stabbed on a train near Cambridge, leading to the arrest of two people. The incident took place at Huntingdon station, triggering a swift response from armed officers. The event has been described as involving 'horrendous scenes.'
British police have confirmed a stabbing incident involving multiple individuals on a train near Cambridge, resulting in two arrests.
According to British Transport Police, the attack occurred on a train destined for Huntingdon, with a response team promptly deployed to the scene.
Witnesses described the aftermath as 'horrendous,' underscoring the severity of the situation at Huntingdon station, approximately 120 km from London.
