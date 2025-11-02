Left Menu

Stabbing Incident on Cambridge Train Sparks Police Action

British police have reported that multiple individuals were stabbed on a train near Cambridge, leading to the arrest of two people. The incident took place at Huntingdon station, triggering a swift response from armed officers. The event has been described as involving 'horrendous scenes.'

Updated: 02-11-2025 03:45 IST
According to British Transport Police, the attack occurred on a train destined for Huntingdon, with a response team promptly deployed to the scene.

Witnesses described the aftermath as 'horrendous,' underscoring the severity of the situation at Huntingdon station, approximately 120 km from London.

(With inputs from agencies.)

