Tragic Discovery: Two Girls Drown in Waterlogged Pit
In Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, two young girls were found dead in a water-filled pit. The girls, daughters of Mukesh and Omveer, went missing while playing Saturday evening. Police initiated a search and discovered their bodies Sunday morning. Preliminary findings suggest accidental drowning during play.
Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh, the bodies of two minor girls were discovered in a waterlogged pit on Sunday morning. The girls, from Devi Ka Nagla village, had disappeared while playing the previous evening, prompting a swift police search overnight.
Senior officers and teams from multiple police stations were involved in the extensive search operation. Upon their discovery in a field outside the village, initial findings indicate the girls accidentally slipped and drowned in the pit, according to Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Tejveer Singh.
A formal case has been registered at the Dibai police station, following a complaint by the grieving family. Further investigations continue as the bodies have been sent for a postmortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.
