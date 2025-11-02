Tragic Discovery: Two Girls Drown in Waterlogged Pit

In a tragic incident in Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh, the bodies of two minor girls were discovered in a waterlogged pit on Sunday morning. The girls, from Devi Ka Nagla village, had disappeared while playing the previous evening, prompting a swift police search overnight.

Senior officers and teams from multiple police stations were involved in the extensive search operation. Upon their discovery in a field outside the village, initial findings indicate the girls accidentally slipped and drowned in the pit, according to Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Tejveer Singh.

A formal case has been registered at the Dibai police station, following a complaint by the grieving family. Further investigations continue as the bodies have been sent for a postmortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

