Tragedy Strikes as Twin Brothers Drown Near Temple

Twin brothers, Raman and Lakshmanan, drowned in a pond near a temple in Chittur, after going missing. They were last seen visiting a Shiva temple. Their bodies were found the next day by locals and the Fire and Rescue Services. The boys attended Chittur Government Boys’ School.

In a tragic turn of events, police have reported the recovery of the bodies of twin brothers who drowned in a pond near a temple in Chittur. The boys, Raman and Lakshmanan, aged 14, disappeared after visiting a local Shiva temple on Saturday evening.

Following the boys' failure to return home, their family initiated a search around 7 p.m. Police and residents combed the area, focusing on the pond near the temple, without success. Overnight, a missing person case had been filed based on a complaint from Kasiviswanathan, the boys' father.

On Sunday morning, the harrowing discovery was made by individuals who had come to the pond for their morning routines. Lakshmanan's body was first found, followed by Raman's, with assistance from the Fire and Rescue Services. The electric scooter belonging to the victims was located nearby, indicating their presence. The young brothers were students at Chittur Government Boys' School.

(With inputs from agencies.)

