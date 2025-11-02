Turkish Foreign Minister Pushes for Gaza Peace in Istanbul Talks

In an upcoming meeting in Istanbul, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is poised to urge swift measures to secure Palestinian administration and safety in Gaza. Sources from Turkey's foreign ministry highlighted Fidan's expected call for immediate arrangements on Sunday.

Attendees include the foreign ministers of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Pakistan, and Indonesia, who will address the current ceasefire situation and humanitarian status in Gaza. Fidan aims to accentuate the necessity of Muslim countries' joint efforts in transitioning from a ceasefire to enduring peace.

The U.S.-brokered truce in Gaza, challenged by sporadic violence, left key issues unresolved, such as the disarmament of Hamas and a timeline for Israel's withdrawal. Fidan plans to criticize Israel for allegedly undermining the ceasefire and call upon the international community to stand firmly against perceived provocative actions by Israel.

Despite strained Turkey-Israel relations, Turkey has played a role in convincing Hamas to accept Donald Trump's peace proposal. Turkey has also shown interest in joining an international task force to oversee ceasefire adherence, though Israel opposes the deployment of Turkish forces under the U.S. plan to resolve the conflict.

