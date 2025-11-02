Canada-Philippines Pact: A New Defense Chapter Against China's Assertiveness
Canada and the Philippines have signed a defense agreement to strengthen joint military exercises and bolster security alliances in the Indo-Pacific region. This move aims to counter China's aggressive actions in the South China Sea, as both nations seek to uphold international law and protect trade routes.
- Country:
- Philippines
In a strategic move to counter China's assertiveness, Canada and the Philippines have entered into a landmark defense agreement. The pact is designed to enhance combat drills and expand security alliances, strengthening their shared commitment to deterring regional aggression.
China, which lays claim to most of the South China Sea, has yet to comment on the agreement. The waterway is a vital trade route, and Beijing's extensive territorial claims were invalidated by a 2016 arbitration ruling. However, China has dismissed the decision and continues to implement aggressive tactics.
The new agreement follows similar accords with other nations and is part of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s strategy to improve defense ties globally. Talks with France, Singapore, Britain, Germany, and India are ongoing as part of the Philippines' broader strategic defense agenda.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Secures Xi's Assurances on Taiwan Amid US-China Trade Tensions
Canada and Philippines Forge Defense Pact Amidst South China Sea Tensions
China's Youngest Astronaut Embarks on 'Heavenly Palace' Mission
Canada-Philippines Defense Pact Counters China's South China Sea Claims
China and South Korea Discuss Supply Chain Stability at APEC Forum