In a strategic move to counter China's assertiveness, Canada and the Philippines have entered into a landmark defense agreement. The pact is designed to enhance combat drills and expand security alliances, strengthening their shared commitment to deterring regional aggression.

China, which lays claim to most of the South China Sea, has yet to comment on the agreement. The waterway is a vital trade route, and Beijing's extensive territorial claims were invalidated by a 2016 arbitration ruling. However, China has dismissed the decision and continues to implement aggressive tactics.

The new agreement follows similar accords with other nations and is part of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s strategy to improve defense ties globally. Talks with France, Singapore, Britain, Germany, and India are ongoing as part of the Philippines' broader strategic defense agenda.

