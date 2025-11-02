Left Menu

Rajasthan Government Cracks Down on Corruption: 13 Officials Penalized

Rajasthan's government, under Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, targets corruption with disciplinary actions against 13 officials, endorsing investigations and penalizing misconduct. Their commitment to transparency and accountability reflects in the crackdown on irregularities, ensuring trust in governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajasthan | Updated: 02-11-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 16:18 IST
The Rajasthan government has intensified its efforts against corruption by taking disciplinary actions against 13 officials in eight separate cases, following its zero-tolerance policy, an official statement revealed on Saturday. Spearheaded by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, the state administration aims to enhance transparency and accountability within official operations.

A significant move includes Chief Minister Bhajanlal's authorization of a comprehensive investigation into three engineers alleged to have mismanaged the tendering process related to the Jal Jeevan Mission. These actions are sanctioned under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, demonstrating the government's commitment to eradicating graft.

Additionally, two serving officers faced the cessation of their annual grade increments for neglecting duties, and findings from an inquiry under Rule 16 of the CCA Rules saw approval for submission to the Governor. Meanwhile, a retired officer experienced pension suspension as punishment. In appeal cases evaluated under Rule 34 of the CCA Rules, the government upheld previous penalties, reinforcing its tough stance on misconduct.

Chief Minister Sharma emphasized the administration's dedication to sternly addressing corruption, negligence, and misconduct, vital for maintaining public confidence in governance, as highlighted in the official communiqué.

