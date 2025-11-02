Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident in the Bay of Bengal

Three students from a junior college drowned in the Bay of Bengal near Nellore after ignoring warnings from police. Their bodies were retrieved by authorities. An investigation is ongoing.

Updated: 02-11-2025 18:19 IST
Tragic Drowning Incident in the Bay of Bengal
A tragic incident occurred in the Bay of Bengal when three intermediate students drowned on Sunday, as per police reports.

The students had ignored warnings from local and marine police before venturing into the sea at around 1.30 pm. Despite efforts to save them, they were swept away.

A marine team from Krishnapatnam Port, along with police, retrieved their bodies. An investigation is currently underway to ascertain further details.

