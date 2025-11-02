Daring Louvre Jewel Heist: Local Criminals Behind $102M Robbery

In a bold daylight theft, historical jewels valued at $102 million were stolen from the Paris Louvre Museum, a crime attributed to local, small-time criminals rather than experienced organized crime figures.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau revealed that those suspected of this rapid, seven-minute heist are not seasoned professionals, diverging from initial speculations of an Ocean's Eleven-style operation. Some suspects were arrested, including individuals from the lower-income neighborhoods of Paris, but the jewels remain missing.

The suspects, including a few who have confessed partial involvement, are believed to have botched elements of the robbery. Officials continue pursuing additional perpetrators, while some arrested individuals have been released without charges. An investigation is ongoing to recover the stolen items.

