Fragile Truce Wavers in Gaza Amid Fresh Violence

An Israeli airstrike has resulted in the death of a Palestinian man in the Gaza Strip, marking a breach in the fragile ceasefire, health officials reported.

According to the Israeli military, the strike targeted a militant posing a threat near a Gaza City vegetable market. Meanwhile, in Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the ongoing elimination of Hamas threats.

The U.S., having mediated the truce starting October 10, has been urged by both sides to curb violations. Despite the ceasefire's partial success in reducing violence, unrest lingers, with recent Israeli strikes killing 236 Palestinians and causing the deaths of three Israeli soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)