Tragic Stabbing of Autorickshaw Driver in Delhi Sparks Investigation

A 47-year-old autorickshaw driver, Dev Sharma, was fatally stabbed in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri area. Police swiftly responded and transported the victim to GTB Hospital where he was declared dead. Authorities have detained a suspect and are working to uncover the motive behind the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 21:40 IST
A 47-year-old autorickshaw driver, Dev Sharma, was tragically stabbed to death in Delhi's Gokalpuri area on Sunday afternoon, sparking a police investigation.

According to police, the incident occurred around 3:55 pm. A team was dispatched to the scene, as the injured victim had already been taken to GTB Hospital by his friends. Upon arrival, doctors declared Sharma dead.

A forensic team examined the scene, and an FIR was filed. Police have apprehended a suspect who is currently being questioned. The investigation continues as authorities search for additional individuals connected to the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

