Tragic Stabbing of Autorickshaw Driver in Delhi Sparks Investigation

A 47-year-old autorickshaw driver, Dev Sharma, was tragically stabbed to death in Delhi's Gokalpuri area on Sunday afternoon, sparking a police investigation.

According to police, the incident occurred around 3:55 pm. A team was dispatched to the scene, as the injured victim had already been taken to GTB Hospital by his friends. Upon arrival, doctors declared Sharma dead.

A forensic team examined the scene, and an FIR was filed. Police have apprehended a suspect who is currently being questioned. The investigation continues as authorities search for additional individuals connected to the crime.

