Left Menu

Ceasefire Challenges: Anatomy of a Fragile Peace

Hamas handed over three hostages' remains amid blame trading with Israel on ceasefire violations. Despite the truce, violent incidents and disputes continue, halting full implementation of the US-mediated ceasefire. Over 200 US troops are in Israel to monitor proceedings and help plan an international stabilization force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 00:49 IST
Ceasefire Challenges: Anatomy of a Fragile Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Sunday, the Palestinian militant group Hamas handed over the bodies of three hostages, intensifying blame exchanges with Israel over ceasefire violations. The transfer marks a significant yet conflicted chapter in the ongoing tension which has seen a substantial reduction in warfare after two years.

Despite intentions to calm hostilities, Israel and Hamas accuse each other of breaching the fragile agreement brokered by the USA on October 10. Israeli airstrikes continue sporadically, including one that allegedly targeted and killed a militant in Gaza this weekend, according to the Israeli military.

The ceasefire has seen some progress with Gaza residents returning home and more aid entering the region. However, mistrust persists as each side calls on the US for a firmer grip on ceasefire adherence and stability planning, including the presence of 200 US troops in Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025