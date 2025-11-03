Ceasefire Challenges: Anatomy of a Fragile Peace

On Sunday, the Palestinian militant group Hamas handed over the bodies of three hostages, intensifying blame exchanges with Israel over ceasefire violations. The transfer marks a significant yet conflicted chapter in the ongoing tension which has seen a substantial reduction in warfare after two years.

Despite intentions to calm hostilities, Israel and Hamas accuse each other of breaching the fragile agreement brokered by the USA on October 10. Israeli airstrikes continue sporadically, including one that allegedly targeted and killed a militant in Gaza this weekend, according to the Israeli military.

The ceasefire has seen some progress with Gaza residents returning home and more aid entering the region. However, mistrust persists as each side calls on the US for a firmer grip on ceasefire adherence and stability planning, including the presence of 200 US troops in Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)