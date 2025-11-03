Taiwan's Delayed Defense: F-16V Fighters and Glide Bombs Hindered by Supply Chain

The United States is ramping up efforts to accelerate the production of the F-16V fighter jets for Taiwan, as stated by Taiwan's defense ministry on Monday. The urgency comes in response to prolonged delays exacerbated by supply-chain disruptions impacting the delivery schedule.

Taiwan, experiencing increasing military pressure from Beijing, expressed concerns over postponed weapons deliveries from its key ally, the United States. In a report submitted to legislators, Taiwan's defense ministry revealed that the F-16V delivery, initially slated for 2026, faces significant delays due to production line relocations and disruptions.

Furthermore, the delivery of advanced U.S.-made Raytheon AGM-154C Joint Standoff glide bombs is also postponed to 2027-2028 time frame. Pricing for these systems stands at T$135.97 billion, approximately $4.44 billion. The ministry assured legislators that they are monitoring the situation closely, ensuring payments are in sync with production progress.

