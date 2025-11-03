Left Menu

Trapped in Darfur: Chaos and Crisis Unfold in al-Fashir

The Red Cross warns of a dire humanitarian crisis in Sudan's Darfur region following the RSF's seizure of al-Fashir. Reports indicate mass killings and dire conditions for civilians trapped without essentials. The conflict, rooted in past ethnic violence, continues to escalate amidst international concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 15:51 IST
Trapped in Darfur: Chaos and Crisis Unfold in al-Fashir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a grave development, the head of the Red Cross expressed deep concerns over the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Sudan's Darfur region. This follows reports of mass killings during the recent takeover of al-Fashir by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a significant milestone in Sudan's ongoing civil war.

Witnesses recounted chilling scenes of RSF fighters separating men, women, and children, with gunfire heard soon after. As tens of thousands fled, many remain trapped without access to food, water, or medical care. The RSF denies allegations of harming civilians, though the situation remains dire.

The Red Cross has particularly highlighted potential atrocities at al-Fashir's last-functioning hospital. Urging foreign backers to restrain conflicting parties, the organization stressed the escalating violence's broader implications, including the impact of evolving military technologies like drones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

AI-powered traceability systems drive consumer confidence in processed foods

How AI is transforming regulatory oversight in cryptocurrency market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025