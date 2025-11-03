Trapped in Darfur: Chaos and Crisis Unfold in al-Fashir

In a grave development, the head of the Red Cross expressed deep concerns over the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Sudan's Darfur region. This follows reports of mass killings during the recent takeover of al-Fashir by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a significant milestone in Sudan's ongoing civil war.

Witnesses recounted chilling scenes of RSF fighters separating men, women, and children, with gunfire heard soon after. As tens of thousands fled, many remain trapped without access to food, water, or medical care. The RSF denies allegations of harming civilians, though the situation remains dire.

The Red Cross has particularly highlighted potential atrocities at al-Fashir's last-functioning hospital. Urging foreign backers to restrain conflicting parties, the organization stressed the escalating violence's broader implications, including the impact of evolving military technologies like drones.

