Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Toddler Killed in Delhi SUV Accident

A 14-month-old was tragically killed in an SUV accident in outer Delhi. The incident occurred near Balaji Nursery on Siras Pur Road. The driver, Samar Choudhary, has been arrested, and a case has been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 16:14 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Toddler Killed in Delhi SUV Accident
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-month-old child tragically lost his life after being struck by an SUV in outer Delhi's Samaypur Badli area, police reported on Monday.

The accident happened around 4 pm on Sunday near Balaji Nursery on Siras Pur Road. The SUV, driven by a 20-year-old, collided with the child's mother who was standing by the road with her son.

The infant sustained severe injuries and was declared dead at Burari hospital. Police have registered a case against the driver under sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The driver, Samar Choudhary of Rohini, has been arrested, and the vehicle involved has been seized as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

AI-powered traceability systems drive consumer confidence in processed foods

How AI is transforming regulatory oversight in cryptocurrency market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025