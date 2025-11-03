Tragedy Strikes: Toddler Killed in Delhi SUV Accident

A 14-month-old child tragically lost his life after being struck by an SUV in outer Delhi's Samaypur Badli area, police reported on Monday.

The accident happened around 4 pm on Sunday near Balaji Nursery on Siras Pur Road. The SUV, driven by a 20-year-old, collided with the child's mother who was standing by the road with her son.

The infant sustained severe injuries and was declared dead at Burari hospital. Police have registered a case against the driver under sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The driver, Samar Choudhary of Rohini, has been arrested, and the vehicle involved has been seized as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)