Iran's Stance Against U.S. Cooperation Amid Regional Tensions

In a bold statement, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared that any chance of cooperation with the United States remains unattainable due to its ongoing support of Israel and military interventions in the Middle East.

According to Iranian state media reports, Khamenei criticized the U.S. for its strategic policies in the region, which he claims hinder diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Khamenei's remarks further highlight the geopolitical tension and underline significant obstacles to potential U.S.-Iran cooperation amid the complex dynamics of international alliances.

