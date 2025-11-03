Left Menu

Tragedy in Mumbai: Hostage Drama Ends in Fatal Shootout

A magisterial inquiry is underway following the death of social entrepreneur Rohit Arya, who died during a police rescue mission in Mumbai. Arya, allegedly holding 17 children and two adults hostage, was shot during a standoff with police, prompting an investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:20 IST
Tragedy in Mumbai: Hostage Drama Ends in Fatal Shootout
  • Country:
  • India

A magisterial inquiry has been launched into the death of Rohit Arya, a social entrepreneur who was killed in a police operation in Mumbai. Arya was reportedly holding 17 children and two adults hostage in a recording studio when the police intervened.

The standoff occurred in the Powai area and lasted for several hours. Police attempted negotiation, but Arya refused to release the hostages, prompting a forced entry. During the operation, Arya was shot and later pronounced dead.

The inquiry aims to uncover the circumstances surrounding Arya's death. Initial reports suggest Arya may have fired first. The investigation, running parallel to the crime branch's probe, will consider witness testimonies and other evidence to determine the sequence of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

AI-powered traceability systems drive consumer confidence in processed foods

How AI is transforming regulatory oversight in cryptocurrency market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025