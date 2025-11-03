Tragedy in Mumbai: Hostage Drama Ends in Fatal Shootout

A magisterial inquiry has been launched into the death of Rohit Arya, a social entrepreneur who was killed in a police operation in Mumbai. Arya was reportedly holding 17 children and two adults hostage in a recording studio when the police intervened.

The standoff occurred in the Powai area and lasted for several hours. Police attempted negotiation, but Arya refused to release the hostages, prompting a forced entry. During the operation, Arya was shot and later pronounced dead.

The inquiry aims to uncover the circumstances surrounding Arya's death. Initial reports suggest Arya may have fired first. The investigation, running parallel to the crime branch's probe, will consider witness testimonies and other evidence to determine the sequence of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)